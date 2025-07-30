July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Study reveals simple lifestyle changes could help prevent dementia
Medicaid recipients in Louisiana brace for impact of work requirements and cuts
Colorado AG explains why the state is suing a deputy who aided ICE
A look inside the pronatalism movement encouraging Americans to have more children
The Dog Lady's Brief But Spectacular take on Rethinking Rescue
News Wrap: Israeli strikes and gunfire kill at least 46 in Gaza
Economy grows more than expected despite trade war concerns
July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why 'manosphere' content is appealing to some young men
EPA plans to overturn scientific finding used to regulate carbon emissions