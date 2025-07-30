© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 211 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, a massive earthquake off Russia's coast triggers tsunami warnings across the Pacific Rim. The economy grows more than expected despite continuing concern over President Trump's trade wars. Plus, a look at pronatalism, the growing movement encouraging families to have more children.

Aired: 07/29/25 | Expires: 08/29/25
