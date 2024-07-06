© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 189

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, President Biden dismisses concerns over his age and performance as calls grow for him to drop out of the race. Then, as Iran elects its first reformist presidential candidate in two decades, what his victory means for the Islamic Republic’s future. Plus, former astronaut Cady Coleman on overcoming obstacles during more than two decades with NASA.

Aired: 07/05/24
