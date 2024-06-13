© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: 90.5 FM and AM870 reception
PBS NewsHour

June 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 166 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, in a win for reproductive rights advocates, the Supreme Court unanimously votes to protect access to the abortion pill mifepristone. G7 leaders meet in Italy and announce a deal to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. Plus, a look at the debate surrounding arming teachers as more states pass legislation allowing educators to carry guns on school grounds.

Aired: 06/12/24 | Expires: 07/13/24
Watch 7:43
PBS NewsHour
'The Fall of Roe' looks at players in anti-abortion movement
Clip: S2024 E165 | 7:43
Watch 6:14
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: House GOP holds Garland in contempt of Congress
Clip: S2024 E165 | 6:14
Watch 8:32
PBS NewsHour
Expensive parts on modern cars have driven up repair costs
Clip: S2024 E165 | 8:32
Watch 14:03
PBS NewsHour
Gaza war reopens old divisions, reveals new ones in U.S.
Clip: S2024 E165 | 14:03
Watch 6:06
PBS NewsHour
Hezbollah barrage raises fears about war in northern Israel
Clip: S2024 E165 | 6:06
Watch 2:48
PBS NewsHour
Israel and Hamas appear far from cease-fire agreement
Clip: S2024 E165 | 2:48
Watch 5:58
PBS NewsHour
Hunter Biden trial highlights addiction struggle in U.S.
Clip: S2024 E165 | 5:58
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
June 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E165 | 56:45
Watch 8:04
PBS NewsHour
Arizona building workforce to manufacture semiconductors
Clip: S2024 E164 | 8:04
Watch 5:52
PBS NewsHour
Bird flu outbreak at dairy farms continue to raise concerns
Clip: S2024 E164 | 5:52