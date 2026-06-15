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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Newsom says Trump ordering DOJ to investigate him

Season 2026 Episode 122 | 7m 13s

In our news wrap Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump administration is using the Justice Department to investigate him and his wife, the U.S. military says a B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff in California's Mojave Desert and the British government announced a sweeping social media ban today for teenagers under 16.

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Extras
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