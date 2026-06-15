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PBS News Hour

How Israelis are responding to Trump's Iran peace plan

Season 2026 Episode 122 | 5m 14s

President Trump says the U.S. and Iran have reached an initial agreement to end the war, the first steps in a deal with the regime. That agreement appears to include a ceasefire in Israeli strikes. But that country’s defense minister says forces will not withdraw from Lebanon. As Stephanie Sy reports, Israelis say they’re caught in the middle of a bad deal and constant fighting.

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