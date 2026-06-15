How Israelis are responding to Trump's Iran peace plan

Extras
June 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Dermatologist explains benefits of newly approved sunscreen ingredient
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on the Iran war's lasting impact on midterm politics
U.S.-Iran deal a 'strategic defeat' for Israel, Middle East expert says
Trump hails Iran deal as G7 summit begins in Europe
What the U.S. and Iran are demanding in the latest peace proposal
Brooks and Capehart on the tradeoffs of a possible U.S.-Iran deal
How Gaza's students are still learning despite shattered schools and displacement
Bruce Springsteen on 'critical patriotism' and the power of protest music
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must remove Trump's name by Friday deadline