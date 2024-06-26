© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 179 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the Supreme Court mistakenly posts a draft opinion, signaling it may soon rule emergency abortions in Idaho are legal. As the trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich begins, we look at what his detention says about Russia today. Plus, Judy Woodruff reports on the growing political divide within some Christian communities as religious affiliation declines.

Aired: 06/25/24
