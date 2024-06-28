© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 181 | 57m 46s

June 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 06/27/24 | Expires: 07/28/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 17:48
PBS News Hour
What happened in the first Biden-Trump debate of 2024
What happened in the first Biden-Trump debate of 2024
Special: 17:48
Watch 11:19
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on the debate shaking up the race for the White House
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on the debate shaking up the race for the White House
Clip: S2024 E181 | 11:19
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
The fallout from a debate full of fumbles and falsehoods
The fallout from a debate full of fumbles and falsehoods
Clip: S2024 E181 | 8:55
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iowa Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
News Wrap: Iowa Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
Clip: S2024 E181 | 4:45
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
Minnesota Gov. Walz on Biden's debate performance and Democratic concerns
Minnesota Gov. Walz on Biden's debate performance and Democratic concerns
Clip: S2024 E181 | 7:35
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
Fact-checking the claims Biden and Trump made during the debate
Fact-checking the claims Biden and Trump made during the debate
Clip: S2024 E181 | 5:14
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Breaking down the latest decisions from the Supreme Court
Breaking down Supreme Court decisions on Jan. 6 cases, homeless camps and agency power
Clip: S2024 E181 | 6:17
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court decision curbs federal regulatory power
The far-reaching implications of the Supreme Court's decision curbing regulatory power
Clip: S2024 E181 | 6:31
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Saltwater from rising sea levels threatens future of farming along Chesapeake Bay
Saltwater from rising sea levels threatens future of farming along Chesapeake Bay
Clip: S2024 E180 | 8:04
Watch 2:01
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court blocks Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Supreme Court blocks Purdue settlement in major blow to local governments fighting opioids
Clip: S2024 E180 | 2:01