PBS News Hour

June 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 180 | 26m 45s

June 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 06/28/25 | Expires: 07/29/25
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Grassroots network helps women circumvent abortion bans
The grassroots network helping women circumvent abortion bans and restrictions
Clip: S2025 E180 | 6:18
Watch 1:57
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump’s big budget bill advances in Senate
News Wrap: Trump’s big budget bill advances in Senate
Clip: S2025 E180 | 1:57
Watch 4:13
PBS News Hour
How Trump’s proposed program cuts affect Native communities
How Trump’s proposed health and education program cuts affect Native communities
Clip: S2025 E180 | 4:13
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
New book explores the science behind GLP-1 weight loss drugs
New book by former FDA head explores the science behind GLP-1 weight loss drugs
Clip: S2025 E180 | 6:15
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
Pretty Yende’s journey from South Africa to opera stardom
Soprano Pretty Yende’s journey from rural South Africa to the top of the opera world
Clip: S2025 E180 | 4:58
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Former top CDC vaccine expert on why she resigned in protest
Former top CDC vaccine expert on why she resigned in protest over firing of advisory panel
Clip: S2025 E179 | 5:53
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
How comedian Robin Tyler fought for LGBTQ+ rights with humor
How pioneering comedian Robin Tyler used humor to fight for LGBTQ+ rights
Clip: S2025 E179 | 4:49
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
Scientists track humpback whale migration with help from AI
Scientists track humpback whale migration with an assist from AI technology
Clip: S2025 E179 | 5:10
Watch 2:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: GOP unveils Senate version of Trump’s big bill
News Wrap: Senate Republicans unveil their version of Trump’s big budget bill
Clip: S2025 E179 | 2:09
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
Europe’s top diplomat discusses EU’s relationship with Trump
Europe’s top diplomat discusses EU’s relationship with Trump and next steps for Iran
Clip: S2025 E179 | 5:31