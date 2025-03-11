March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Save the Children official says Trump's 'disorderly' aid cuts are devastating its work
Robert Trujillo's Brief But Spectacular take on manifesting a dream
U.S. faces deadline to pay billions for aid work already done
GOP leadership tries to rally House votes for bill to avoid government shutdown
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political fallout of recession concerns
Trump administration targets foreign student who protested against Israel's war in Gaza
News Wrap: Supreme Court taking up challenge to Colorado's ban on conversion therapies
Ontario premier explains why he's slapping 25% surcharge on electricity to U.S.
News Wrap: Deadly clashes continue for fourth day in western Syria