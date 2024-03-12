© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 73 | 57m 46s

March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/11/24 | Expires: 04/11/24
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E72 | 57:46
Watch 7:01
PBS NewsHour
Texas agriculture sees long road ahead after massive fires
Clip: S2024 E72 | 7:01
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
As migration surges, trafficking becomes a massive business
Clip: S2024 E72 | 7:13
Watch 7:12
PBS NewsHour
29-year-old becomes first U.S. woman to sail around world
Clip: S2024 E72 | 7:12
Watch 9:27
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on immigration in the election
Clip: S2024 E72 | 9:27
Watch 3:31
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: News Wrap: Trump moves to delay hush money trial
Clip: S2024 E72 | 3:31
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
Bureaucratic hurdles let some slip through U.S. safety net
Clip: S2024 E72 | 7:33
Watch 8:42
PBS NewsHour
Gangs edge Haiti to brink of collapse
Clip: S2024 E72 | 8:42
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E71 | 24:09
Watch 5:37
PBS NewsHour
2024 Oscars spotlight progress, struggles for women in film
Clip: S2024 E71 | 5:37