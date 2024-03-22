© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 83 | 57m 46s

March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/21/24 | Expires: 04/21/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E82 | 57:46
Watch 6:30
PBS NewsHour
How dysfunction has defined the House
How dysfunction has defined the House
Clip: S2024 E82 | 6:30
Watch 6:27
PBS NewsHour
Arizona lawmaker on decision to end non-viable pregnancy
Arizona lawmaker explains why she publicly announced decision to end non-viable pregnancy
Clip: S2024 E82 | 6:27
Watch 3:49
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Blinken in Egypt for attempt to end Gaza war
News Wrap: Blinken in Egypt for another attempt to end war in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E82 | 3:49
Watch 1:06
PBS NewsHour
WWII 'Ghost Army' soldiers receive Congressional Gold Medal
WWII 'Ghost Army' soldiers receive Congressional Gold Medal
Clip: S2024 E82 | 1:06
Watch 5:38
PBS NewsHour
Unionizing marks latest challenge to student-athlete model
Push for unionizing marks latest challenge to student-athlete model
Clip: S2024 E82 | 5:38
Watch 8:07
PBS NewsHour
How evictions can have deadly consequences
How evictions and housing instability can have deadly consequences
Clip: S2024 E82 | 8:07
Watch 5:58
PBS NewsHour
Why the DOJ is suing Apple in a landmark antitrust case
Why the DOJ and 16 states are suing Apple in a landmark antitrust case
Clip: S2024 E82 | 5:58
Watch 6:06
PBS NewsHour
Calif. passes homelessness plan, critics say it's not enough
Californians approve plan to address homelessness, critics say it's not enough
Clip: S2024 E82 | 6:06
Watch 8:34
PBS NewsHour
Military suicide rates highest among tank brigades
Study finds military suicide rates highest among tank brigades
Clip: S2024 E82 | 8:34