© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

March 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 84 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, Democrats push Trump administration intelligence officials for answers on why they used a commercial messaging app to discuss war plans. The Wall Street veteran nominated to lead the Social Security Administration is questioned about potential cuts at the agency. Plus, we speak with Finland's president about efforts to end the war Russia started in Ukraine.

Aired: 03/24/25 | Expires: 04/24/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 10:17
PBS News Hour
Finland's president says 'time to be hard' with Russia
Finland's president says 'time to be hard' with Russia amid threats to Europe
Clip: S2025 E84 | 10:17
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
What happens to DNA data as 23andMe files bankruptcy?
What happens to DNA data of millions as 23andMe files bankruptcy?
Clip: S2025 E84 | 5:09
Watch 8:27
PBS News Hour
The history of public media as GOP targets funding
A look at the history of public media in the U.S. as Republicans target federal funding
Clip: S2025 E84 | 8:27
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Graydon Carter reflects on career as an editor in new memoir
Graydon Carter reflects on the golden age of magazines in 'When the Going Was Good'
Clip: S2025 E84 | 7:02
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ukraine, Russia agree on Black Sea safety
News Wrap: Ukraine and Russia reach agreement on safe navigation of Black Sea
Clip: S2025 E84 | 4:23
Watch 4:24
PBS News Hour
Trump's Social Security nominee questioned about cuts
Trump nominee to lead Social Security Administration faces questions about potential cuts
Clip: S2025 E84 | 4:24
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Democrats grill Trump officials on war plans breach
Democrats grill Trump officials on why they used a commercial app to discuss war plans
Clip: S2025 E84 | 6:13
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Sudan's military takes central Khartoum from RSF rebels
Sudan's military takes central Khartoum from RSF rebels as civil war nears 2 years
Clip: S2025 E84 | 5:49
Watch 3:02
PBS News Hour
Ukraine war grinds on as sticking points slow peace talks
Ukraine war grinds on as sticking points slow partial ceasefire negotiations
Clip: S2025 E83 | 3:02
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
Trump's judiciary showdown in focus at federal hearing
Balance of power in focus at federal hearing as Trump's showdown with judiciary continues
Clip: S2025 E83 | 5:21