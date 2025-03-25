March 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Finland's president says 'time to be hard' with Russia amid threats to Europe
What happens to DNA data of millions as 23andMe files bankruptcy?
A look at the history of public media in the U.S. as Republicans target federal funding
Graydon Carter reflects on the golden age of magazines in 'When the Going Was Good'
News Wrap: Ukraine and Russia reach agreement on safe navigation of Black Sea
Trump nominee to lead Social Security Administration faces questions about potential cuts
Democrats grill Trump officials on why they used a commercial app to discuss war plans
Sudan's military takes central Khartoum from RSF rebels as civil war nears 2 years
Ukraine war grinds on as sticking points slow partial ceasefire negotiations
Balance of power in focus at federal hearing as Trump's showdown with judiciary continues