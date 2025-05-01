© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 121 | 56m 42s

May 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/30/25 | Expires: 05/31/25
Extras
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
Yemeni diplomat asks U.S. for more support fighting Houthis
Clip: S2025 E122 | 9:33
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Conservative perspective on Trump's authority over history
Clip: S2025 E122 | 6:26
Watch 10:46
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on reaction to Trump's first 100 days
Clip: S2025 E122 | 10:46
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
Unpacking Trump's budget proposal and what he wants to cut
Clip: S2025 E122 | 6:55
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Army plans anniversary parade on Trump's birthday
Clip: S2025 E122 | 6:53
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
A look at Trump's order targeting public media funding
Clip: S2025 E122 | 5:56
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E122 | 56:45
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
Jobs market defies expectations amid tariff fears
Clip: S2025 E122 | 4:51
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
'The Project' explores Project 2025's origins and goals
Clip: S2025 E121 | 7:05
Watch 6:24
PBS News Hour
'Conclave' author on the tradition of selecting a new pope
Clip: S2025 E121 | 6:24