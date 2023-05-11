May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Secretary of State Blinken discusses U.S. immigration policy as Title 42 ends
News Wrap: U.S. COVID-19 health emergency ends
Republican Congressman Chip Roy on debt ceiling debate and border policy
Ukraine awaits arrival of U.S. tanks that could be game-changer in fight against Russia
Proposed EPA rules would force power plants to slash carbon emissions
CNN town hall highlights media's struggle with how to cover Trump and his lies
Republicans work to thwart state constitutional amendments protecting reproductive rights
Alabama reporters earn Pulitzer Prize for uncovering police corruption in small town
Sri Lanka struggles to recover a year after economic and political collapse
States push for harsher school discipline practices to address student misbehavior
