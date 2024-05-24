© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 146 | 57m 46s

May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/23/24 | Expires: 06/23/24
Watch 6:56
PBS NewsHour
NCAA and schools reach agreement to pay college athletes
What the historic $2.8 billion settlement to pay NCAA players means for college sports
Clip: S2024 E146 | 6:56
Watch 5:32
PBS NewsHour
Louisiana reclassifies abortion pills, restricting access
Louisiana restricts access to abortion pills by classifying them as a controlled substance
Clip: S2024 E146 | 5:32
Watch 6:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Top UN court orders Israel to end Rafah operation
News Wrap: Top UN court orders Israel to end military operations in Rafah
Clip: S2024 E146 | 6:09
Watch 5:14
PBS NewsHour
British pubs struggle to survive as drinkers stay home
British pubs struggle to survive as drinkers stay home
Clip: S2024 E146 | 5:14
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
Thousands flee Myanmar amid flare up in civil war fighting
Thousands flee Myanmar for Thailand amid flare up in civil war fighting
Clip: S2024 E146 | 6:46
Watch 9:44
PBS NewsHour
U.S. may allow Ukraine to use American weapons inside Russia
U.S. may lift ban on Ukraine using American-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia
Clip: S2024 E145 | 9:44
Watch 5:03
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. to designate Kenya as a major non-NATO ally
News Wrap: Biden plans to designate Kenya as a major non-NATO U.S. ally
Clip: S2024 E145 | 5:03
Watch 6:44
PBS NewsHour
Controversial flag flown at Alito's beach house, report says
Flag associated with Christian nationalism flown at Alito's beach house, report says
Clip: S2024 E145 | 6:44
Watch 6:23
PBS NewsHour
DOJ files antitrust suit against Ticketmaster, Live Nation
Ticketmaster, Live Nation a monopoly that should be broken up, Justice Department alleges
Clip: S2024 E145 | 6:23
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court rejects South Carolina gerrymandering claim
Supreme Court rejects racial gerrymandering claim in South Carolina
Clip: S2024 E145 | 5:27