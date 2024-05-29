© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 151 | 57m 46s

May 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/28/24 | Expires: 06/28/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:48
PBS NewsHour
Pope apologizes for using slur while discussing gay clergy
Pope apologizes for using slur while discussing opposition to gay men in priesthood
Clip: S2024 E150 | 5:48
Watch 7:29
PBS NewsHour
Sudan's civil war brings killings, torture, famine
Millions living through nightmare as Sudan's civil war brings killings, torture, famine
Clip: S2024 E150 | 7:29
Watch 9:09
PBS NewsHour
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah as outrage intensifies
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah amid outrage following deadly strike on refugee camp
Clip: S2024 E150 | 9:09
Watch 5:23
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Court fast-tracks TikTok's legal battle
News Wrap: Court fast-tracks TikTok's legal battle against potential ban
Clip: S2024 E150 | 5:23
Watch 6:00
PBS NewsHour
Biden considers temporarily closing border to curb crossings
Biden considers temporarily closing southern border to curb flow of migrant crossings
Clip: S2024 E150 | 6:00
Watch 5:35
PBS NewsHour
How marijuana's reclassification could change drug policy
How marijuana's reclassification could change U.S. drug policy
Clip: S2024 E150 | 5:35
Watch 5:25
PBS NewsHour
Poet Tayi Tibble draws on guidance of Polynesian ancestors
Māori poet Tayi Tibble draws on guidance of Polynesian ancestors in 'Rangikura'
Clip: S2024 E150 | 5:25
Watch 7:42
PBS NewsHour
What happened during closing arguments in Trump's trial
What was said during closing arguments in Trump's hush money trial
Clip: S2024 E150 | 7:42
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E150 | 57:46
Watch 7:34
PBS NewsHour
New technology helping identify remains of service members
New technology helping identify remains of fallen U.S. service members
Clip: S2024 E149 | 7:34