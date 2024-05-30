© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

May 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 152 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, former President Trump is found guilty on all counts in his criminal hush money trial. President Biden gives Ukraine permission to fire U.S. weapons into Russia. Plus, a former senior State Department official on why she resigned in protest of U.S. policy in Gaza.

Aired: 05/29/24 | Expires: 06/29/24
