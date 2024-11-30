© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

November 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 336 | 24m 09s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how the holiday shopping season is unfolding with consumers still feeling the squeeze of inflation. Then, one woman’s fight to end hunger for tens of millions of malnourished children around the world. Plus, why Black women are more likely to deliver by unnecessary C-sections, putting them at risk for surgical complications.

Aired: 11/29/24 | Expires: 12/30/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
Holiday shoppers still feel inflation’s squeeze this year
Consumers still feel inflation’s squeeze as holiday shopping season begins
Clip: S2024 E336 | 7:35
Watch 2:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Syrian rebels push further into Aleppo
News Wrap: Syrian rebels push further into Aleppo after surprise takeover
Clip: S2024 E336 | 2:49
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
Why Black women are more likely to get unneeded C-sections
Why Black women are more likely to get unnecessary C-sections, risking complications
Clip: S2024 E336 | 5:30
Watch 5:06
PBS News Hour
One woman’s mission to feed hungry children around the world
How one woman is rethinking how hungry children are fed around the world
Clip: S2024 E336 | 5:06
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E335 | 57:46
Watch 9:04
PBS News Hour
Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral set to make a comeback
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after devastating fire
Clip: S2024 E335 | 9:04
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
New book explores global influences on Western pop music
New book explores roots of Western pop music and global influences that shaped it
Clip: S2024 E335 | 6:53
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Syrian rebels breach Aleppo
News Wrap: Syrian rebels breach Aleppo in biggest advance in years
Clip: S2024 E335 | 6:34
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Reflecting on Rafael Nadal's storied career in tennis
End of an era: Reflecting on Rafael Nadal's storied career in tennis
Clip: S2024 E335 | 7:37
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
Why this famous New York food critic is moving on
'I needed to eat a little more sanely' : Why this famous New York food critic is moving on
Clip: S2024 E335 | 5:35