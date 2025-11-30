November 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
The story behind one man’s historic descent of Mount Everest on skis
Peace remains elusive for Lebanese Christians as Pope Leo visits war-torn country
News Wrap: Netanyahu asks Israel’s president for pardon amid corruption trial
Former USAID employees keep dismantled agency’s life-saving work afloat
November 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: Trump declares Venezuela’s airspace ‘closed’ after weeks of escalating tensions
Whooping cough cases remain elevated as vaccination rates drop
Millions of full-time workers are struggling to afford a place to live. Here’s why
November 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Questions emerge about National Guard shooter's motives and the impact on immigrants