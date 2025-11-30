© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 334 | 24m 09s

November 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 11/29/25 | Expires: 12/30/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line.
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
The story behind one man's historic Everest descent on skis
The story behind one man’s historic descent of Mount Everest on skis
Clip: S2025 E334 | 6:00
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
Lebanese Christians share their feelings about pope's visit
Peace remains elusive for Lebanese Christians as Pope Leo visits war-torn country
Clip: S2025 E334 | 6:52
Watch 2:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu asks Israel's president for pardon
News Wrap: Netanyahu asks Israel’s president for pardon amid corruption trial
Clip: S2025 E334 | 2:00
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
Former USAID employees keep agency's life-saving work afloat
Former USAID employees keep dismantled agency’s life-saving work afloat
Clip: S2025 E334 | 6:19
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
November 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E333 | 24:09
Watch 2:21
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump declares Venezuela's airspace 'closed'
News Wrap: Trump declares Venezuela’s airspace ‘closed’ after weeks of escalating tensions
Clip: S2025 E333 | 2:21
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
Whooping cough cases stay elevated as vaccination rates drop
Whooping cough cases remain elevated as vaccination rates drop
Clip: S2025 E333 | 5:35
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
Why many full-time workers can't afford a place to live
Millions of full-time workers are struggling to afford a place to live. Here’s why
Clip: S2025 E333 | 5:42
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E332 | 57:46
Watch 2:23
PBS News Hour
Questions emerge about National Guard shooter's motives
Questions emerge about National Guard shooter's motives and the impact on immigrants
Clip: S2025 E332 | 2:23