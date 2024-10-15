October 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on campaign strategies with 3 weeks until Election Day
How colleges are reaching out to often overlooked students from rural areas
Nobel-winning economist Simon Johnson on what causes prosperity gaps between nations
News Wrap: FEMA adjusts North Carolina recovery effort following threats to personnel
Trump ramps up his dangerous political rhetoric in final weeks of campaign
Israeli attack on tent camp outside hospital in Gaza kills at least 4, injures dozens
U.S. providing powerful air defense system to Israel amid tensions with Iran
October 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Young Latinos who don't speak Spanish are reclaiming their culture after facing shaming
Civilians feel nowhere is safe as Israel expands and intensifies strikes in Lebanon