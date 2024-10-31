© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 306 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump head west as the margins remain razor-thin in critical swing states. As the Supreme Court allows Virginia to purge voter rolls, how unsubstantiated claims of non-citizens voting could affect the election. Plus, we examine the potential economic impact of Donald Trump's promise to deport immigrants en masse.

Aired: 10/30/24 | Expires: 11/30/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Examining Harris and Trump Social Security, Medicare plans
Examining the divide between Harris and Trump on Social Security and Medicare spending
Clip: S2024 E306 | 6:49
Watch 9:21
PBS News Hour
The economic impact of Trump's mass deportation promise
The potential economic impact of Trump's mass deportation promise
Clip: S2024 E306 | 9:21
Watch 8:42
PBS News Hour
Abortion politics in the U.S. ripples through Kenya
Why the American abortion debate is affecting access in Kenya
Clip: S2024 E306 | 8:42
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 158 confirmed dead from devastating Spain floods
News Wrap: At least 158 confirmed dead from devastating flash floods in Spain
Clip: S2024 E306 | 7:39
Watch 5:11
PBS News Hour
How Virginia's voter roll purge could impact the election
How Virginia's voter roll purge could impact the election
Clip: S2024 E306 | 5:11
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
Harris warns healthcare on the line if Trump wins
Harris warns healthcare on the line as Johnson eyes 'massive reform' if Trump wins
Clip: S2024 E306 | 5:34
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Election workers fight back against bad actors
How election workers are fighting back against bad actors trying to undermine the process
Clip: S2024 E306 | 6:42
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E305 | 57:46
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
Americans in Ukraine on how election could change war
American volunteers fighting in Ukraine share views on how election could affect the war
Clip: S2024 E305 | 7:08
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
'Purpletown' documents what people still have in common
'Purpletown' documents what people in politically divided areas still have in common
Clip: S2024 E305 | 4:51