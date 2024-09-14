© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 259 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, what a success story for veterans says about how to tackle homelessness and the major issues that remain. Then, how a new FDA requirement could identify more breast cancer cases and save lives. Plus, the story of Palestinian babies born just outside of Gaza, who remain separated from their parents.

Aired: 09/13/24 | Expires: 10/14/24
Extras
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
A housing program reduced veteran homelessness. What's next?
A federal housing program reduced veteran homelessness by more than half. What’s next?
Clip: S2024 E259 | 7:09
Watch 3:43
PBS News Hour
Star player Trevor Rainbolt's tips for GeoGuessr success
GeoGuessr star player Trevor Rainbolt’s tips for success in the popular geography game
Clip: S2024 E259 | 3:43
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
How a new FDA rule could help identify more breast cancer
How a new FDA requirement could help identify more breast cancer cases
Clip: S2024 E259 | 5:53
Watch 3:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hometown funeral held for slain Turkish-American
News Wrap: Turkish-American woman killed in West Bank buried in her hometown
Clip: S2024 E259 | 3:35
Watch 3:32
PBS News Hour
Gazan parents remain separated from their babies by war
Palestinian babies born outside of Gaza remain separated from their parents by war
Clip: S2024 E259 | 3:32
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E258 | 57:46
Watch 9:41
PBS News Hour
Harris courts Pennsylvania voters as Trump continues attacks
Harris courts voters in Pennsylvania as Trump continues attacks on Haitian migrants
Clip: S2024 E258 | 9:41
Watch 3:48
PBS News Hour
Biden, British PM consider Ukraine use of long-range weapons
Biden and British PM consider allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons in Russia
Clip: S2024 E258 | 3:48
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: More than 30,000 Boeing workers are on strike
News Wrap: More than 30,000 Boeing workers are on strike
Clip: S2024 E258 | 7:31
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Colleges try to manage protests without stifling free speech
Colleges try to manage Gaza war protests without stifling free speech
Clip: S2024 E258 | 7:37