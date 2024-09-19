© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 264 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, the leader of Hezbollah says Israel crossed a line and vows retribution for the exploding pagers and walkie-talkies. The Teamsters decide not to endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in decades, the head of the union explains why. Plus, political and environmental concerns clash in Papua New Guinea where controversial deep-sea mining is moving forward.

Aired: 09/18/24 | Expires: 10/19/24
PBS News Hour
Economists explain hidden downfalls of ending taxes on tips
PBS News Hour
Maya Wiley chronicles activism and family legacy in memoir
PBS News Hour
Papua New Guinea struggles to monitor deep-sea mining
PBS News Hour
Teamsters chief on why the union won't make an endorsement
PBS News Hour
Harris campaigns with Oprah, Trump focuses on immigration
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Biden says rate cut is vindication of policies
PBS News Hour
Hezbollah leader says Israel crossed a line and vows revenge
PBS News Hour
Who are the undecided voters and what are they thinking
PBS News Hour
Campaigns face calls for civility in contentious election
PBS News Hour
Report links Georgia's abortion ban to preventable deaths
