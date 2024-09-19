September 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Economists explain hidden downfalls of ending taxes on tips
Maya Wiley chronicles a life of activism and fulfilling a family legacy in new memoir
Papua New Guinea leaders struggle to monitor deep-sea mining activities off its coast
Teamsters chief on why union won't endorse Trump or Harris: 'Our system is broken'
Harris campaigns with Oprah in Michigan as Trump focuses messaging on crime, immigration
News Wrap: Biden says interest rate cut is vindication of his economic policies
Hezbollah leader says Israel crossed a line and vows revenge for pager, radio attacks
Who are the undecided voters and what are they thinking
Campaigns face increasing calls for civility in contentious election season
Investigation links Georgia's abortion ban to preventable deaths of 2 women