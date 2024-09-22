© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 22, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 267 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, what the outcome of the presidential election could mean for how we track weather, combat climate change and protect wildlife. Then, why some of the baby food on supermarket shelves may not meet recommended nutrition guidelines. Plus, a preview of Judy Woodruff’s conversation with Wisconsin residents on the country’s political divisions.

Aired: 09/21/24 | Expires: 10/22/24
Extras
Watch 2:30
PBS News Hour
Meet the 10-year-old winning international acclaim for her wildlife photography
Clip: S2024 E267 | 2:30
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
Judy Woodruff discusses takeaways from the Crossroads town hall in Wisconsin
Clip: S2024 E267 | 5:07
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
Study finds many supermarket baby foods are unhealthy. Here’s what parents should know
Clip: S2024 E267 | 6:19
Watch 6:36
PBS News Hour
Nation’s top weather and climate service faces potential political storm
Clip: S2024 E267 | 6:36
Watch 3:02
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah reach new, dangerous levels
Clip: S2024 E267 | 3:02
Watch 7:14
PBS News Hour
A look at the economic impact and progress of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act so far
Clip: S2024 E266 | 7:14
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
How Montana’s Glacier National Park is navigating a flood of visitors and vehicles
Clip: S2024 E266 | 6:34
Watch 3:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel’s military conducts more airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza
Clip: S2024 E266 | 3:05
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
How a rise in extreme heat threatens the health of young children worldwide
Clip: S2024 E266 | 5:40
Watch 26:46
PBS News Hour
September 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E266 | 26:46