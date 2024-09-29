© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 29, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 274 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, tensions escalate in the Middle East as Israel keeps up its bombardment of Hezbollah in Lebanon. Then, record-breaking flooding and power outages overwhelm parts of the Southeast, three days after Hurricane Helene made landfall. Plus, the rare but serious medical condition that can affect athletes after strenuous workouts.

Aired: 09/28/24 | Expires: 10/29/24
Extras
Watch 8:29
PBS News Hour
People in Lebanon fear echoes of all-out war with Israel
People in Lebanon fear echoes of past all-out war with Israel in latest airstrikes
Clip: S2024 E274 | 8:29
Watch 4:18
PBS News Hour
Deadly floods submerge North Carolina towns in Helene’s wake
Deadly floods submerge North Carolina roads and towns in the wake of Helene
Clip: S2024 E274 | 4:18
Watch 3:49
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on living your best life
A Brief But Spectacular take on living your best life while aging
Clip: S2024 E274 | 3:49
Watch 1:59
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russian guided bombs strike Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine
News Wrap: Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs
Clip: S2024 E274 | 1:59
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
Strenuous workouts can cause this rare but serious condition
What to know about a rare but serious medical condition caused by strenuous workouts
Clip: S2024 E274 | 4:52
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
What to know about Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s leader
What to know about Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Clip: S2024 E273 | 7:54
Watch 2:35
PBS News Hour
Florida’s Big Bend begins long cleanup after Helene landfall
Florida’s Big Bend region begins lengthy cleanup in the aftermath of Helene’s landfall
Clip: S2024 E273 | 2:35
Watch 7:25
PBS News Hour
Schools face tough choices as pandemic-era funding runs out
School districts face tough choices as last of pandemic-era federal aid runs out
Clip: S2024 E273 | 7:25
Watch 2:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Vance and Walz campaign in battleground states
News Wrap: Vance and Walz campaign in battleground states days before VP debate
Clip: S2024 E273 | 2:15
Watch 2:40
PBS News Hour
New wearable technology takes us into the minds of babies
New wearable technology takes us into the minds of babies
Clip: S2024 E273 | 2:40