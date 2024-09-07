© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

September 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 252 | 24m 09s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, what a federal court ruling means for the future of protecting communities of color from pollution in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley. Then, Americans navigate family planning, weighing concerns about finances, childcare and even the planet’s future. Plus, how Wisconsin is trying to save its freshwater mussels from drought and warming temperatures.

Aired: 09/06/24 | Expires: 10/07/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:37
PBS News Hour
How Wisconsin is trying to save its freshwater mussels
How Wisconsin is trying to save its freshwater mussels from drought and rising heat
Clip: S2024 E252 | 4:37
Watch 5:03
PBS News Hour
What a court ruling means for Louisiana’s Cancer Alley
What a court ruling means for the future of pollution in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley
Clip: S2024 E252 | 5:03
Watch 2:56
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: UN seeks inquiry after American dies in West Bank
News Wrap: UN calls for full inquiry after U.S. citizen killed in West Bank protest
Clip: S2024 E252 | 2:56
Watch 8:27
PBS News Hour
Americans navigate complex issues around family planning
Americans navigate family planning amid concerns about finances and the planet’s future
Clip: S2024 E252 | 8:27
Watch 2:38
PBS News Hour
Trump appeals to overturn sexual abuse, defamation case
Trump appeals to overturn sexual abuse, defamation case after hush-money sentencing delay
Clip: S2024 E251 | 2:38
Watch 10:49
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on a double standard for Trump
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on if there's a double standard for what Trump and Harris say
Clip: S2024 E251 | 10:49
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
7 football deaths raise concerns about risks for youth
7 deaths linked to football raise concerns about sport's risks for young players
Clip: S2024 E251 | 6:15
Watch 6:47
PBS News Hour
U.S. envoy on aid effort for millions displaced in Sudan
U.S. special envoy on global efforts to aid millions displaced by Sudan's civil war
Clip: S2024 E251 | 6:47
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
Teachers work to educate Gazan children in makeshift schools
Teachers struggle to educate Gaza's children with many schools reduced to rubble
Clip: S2024 E251 | 5:31
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Suspected school shooter and arraigned in Georgia
News Wrap: Suspected school shooter and father arraigned in Georgia courtroom
Clip: S2024 E251 | 6:27