NOVA

Building Stuff: Change It!

Season 51 Episode 17 | 53m 40s

Humans have been altering Earth’s environment for thousands of years. And now, from electric planes to artificial noses, engineers are inventing new ways to preserve our planet.

Aired: 11/26/24 | Expires: 11/26/27
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
