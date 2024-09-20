Doomsday Volcanoes

In April, 2010 the eruption of Iceland's Eyjafjallají¶kull volcano turned much of Europe into an ash-strewn no-fly zone, stranding millions of travelers. But was Eyjafjallají¶kull just the start? Now, an even more threatening Icelandic volcano, Katla, has begun to swell and grumble. Two more giants, Hekla and Laki, could erupt without warning.