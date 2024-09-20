© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
NOVA

Secrets in the Scat

Season 49 Episode 2 | 53m 32s

Scott Burnett is “Scatman”—an Australian ecologist on the trail of the secrets of poop. By identifying and analyzing animal scat for DNA and hormones, he discovers essential details of their behavior, how they fit in the ecosystem, and even how to protect them.

Aired: 02/08/22 | Expires: 03/09/22
