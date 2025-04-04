April 11, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Topic: Effects of tariffs on Michigan. Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Candidate for U.S. Senate.
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Topic: GOP Speaker Embraces a Tax increase on EVs. Guest: Rep. Matt Koleszar, (D) Plymouth.
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Road funding bill moves to Senate.
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) Vice Chair, House Appropriations Committee.
Topic: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to run for Gov. Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) House Appropriations Comm.
Guests: Curtis Hertel Jr., State Democratic Chair & Sen. Jim Runestad, State Republican Chair.
Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Topic: Post State of the State analysis. Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Topic: Tipped wages and sick time legislattion. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall (R), House Speaker