Off the Record

April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 40 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses the presidents new tariffs on foreign cars entering the United States. The guest is Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow who has announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Craig Mauger, Clara Hendrickson and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 04/03/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 9:23
Off the Record
April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Clip: S54 E40 | 9:23
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 28, 2025 - Rep. Matt Koleszar | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: GOP Speaker Embraces a Tax increase on EVs. Guest: Rep. Matt Koleszar, (D) Plymouth.
Episode: S54 E39 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 21, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Road funding bill moves to Senate.
Episode: S54 E38 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to run for Gov. Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) House Appropriations Comm.
Episode: S54 E37 | 27:46
Watch 12:24
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) Vice Chair, House Appropriations Committee.
Clip: S54 E37 | 12:24
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 7, 2025 - Curtis Hertel Jr. & Sen. Jim Runestad | OFF THE RECORD
Guests: Curtis Hertel Jr., State Democratic Chair & Sen. Jim Runestad, State Republican Chair.
Episode: S54 E36 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 28, 2025 - Rep. Mark Tisdel | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Post State of the State analysis. Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Episode: S54 E35 | 27:45
Watch 14:16
Off the Record
February 28, 2025 - Rep. Mark Tisdel | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Clip: S54 E35 | 14:16
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 21, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Tipped wages and sick time legislattion. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall (R), House Speaker
Episode: S54 E34 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 14, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Governor's road fix plan and latest polling in Governor's race.
Episode: S54 E33 | 27:45