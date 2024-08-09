© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

August 9, 2024 - Jim Blanchard | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 6 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the presidential race in Michigan. The guest is Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard. Chuck Stokes, Jordyn Hermani, and Lauren Gibbons join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 08/08/24
Extras
Watch 10:12
Off the Record
August 9, 2024 - Jim Blanchard | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Jim Blanchard
Clip: S54 E6 | 10:12
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 2, 2024 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan "dead heat" in the presidential race. Guest: Richard Czuba, Glengariff Group, Inc.
Episode: S54 E5 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 26, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: Biden out, Gov. Whitmer out for V.P., Latest Presidential poll.
Episode: S54 E4 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
July 19, 2024 - Sen. Jim Runestad (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Trump assassination attempt. Guest: Sen. Jim Runestad, (R) Oakland County.
Episode: S54 E3 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 12, 2024 - Jennifer Granholm | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan Democrats on Joe Biden. Guest: Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.
Episode: S54 E2 | 27:45
Watch 12:05
Off the Record
July 5, 2024 - Joe Aragona (R) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Representative Joe Aragona (R)
Clip: S54 E1 | 12:05
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 5, 2024 - Rep. Joe Aragona (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: The Governor Whitmer presidential speculation. Guest: Rep. Joe Aragona (R).
Episode: S54 E1 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
June 28, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses finished budget and the first presidential debate.
Episode: S53 E51 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 21, 2024 - Hill Harper (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Budget update. Guest: Hill Harper, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Episode: S53 E50 | 27:45
Watch 17:10
Off the Record
Jun 21, 2024 - Hill Harper (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Hill Harper, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Clip: S53 E50 | 17:10