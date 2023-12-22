© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Dec. 22, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 25 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the year 2023 in review during this correspondents special year end wrap up. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Zoe Clark, Lauren Gibbons, and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the year 2023 in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 12/17/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
