Dec. 22, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
News Wrap: Israeli military finds large Hamas tunnel near northern Gaza border
How Arizona is responding to a record surge of migrant crossings at the border
Why changes are coming to FAFSA and how it will affect financial aid for college
Why Sandra Day O'Connor fought to end the practice of electing state judges
December 17, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
What’s behind a growing rift between conservative U.S. Catholics and the Vatican
News Wrap: Israeli protesters pressure government in wake of hostage deaths
The risks and rewards of prescribing ketamine for pain and mental health
Meet Northwestern University’s 1st class of incarcerated graduates
The Governor's growth commission speaks.
The Governor expects tax hike recommendations from panel. Guest: Secy. Pete Buttigieg.
Governor signs new energy package - what's the impact? A correpondents edition of OTR.
New polling numbers in the race for president. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the 54/54 split in the Michigan House. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.
Who will control the Michigan House? Guest: Peter Meijer.
More on financial disclosures & a move to oust the state GOP chair. Guest: Quentin Turner.
Forcing lawmakers to reveal where they make their money. Guest: Sen. Ed McBroom.
Disagreement in the House GOP Caucus? Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.