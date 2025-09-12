© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Off the Record

September 19, 2025 - Joe Spaulding | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 12 | 27m 45s

This week the panel explores what's at stake for the state's electoral future. The guest is Joe Spaulding. Rick Pluta, Jordyn Hermani, and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 09/18/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 12, 2025 - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II| OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Budget agreements getting closer. Guest: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II
Episode: S55 E11 | 27:45
Watch 14:15
Off the Record
September 12, 2025 - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist
Clip: S55 E11 | 14:15
Watch 12:12
Off the Record
September 5, 2025 - Rep. Ranjeev Puri | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Representative Ranjeev Puri (D)
Clip: S55 E10 | 12:12
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 5, 2025 - Rep. Ranjeev Puri | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Government Shutdown. Guest: Rep. Ranjeev Puri.
Episode: S55 E10 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 29, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: House Republican budget offer and Mike Duggan's OTR appearance.
Episode: S55 E9 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 22, 2025 - Mike Duggan | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Mike Duggan.
Episode: S55 E8 | 27:45
Watch 10:40
Off the Record
August 22, 2025 - Mike Duggan | OTR Overtime
Guest: Mike Duggan.
Clip: S55 E8 | 10:40
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 15, 2025 - Karla Wagner | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: What's New in the Budget. Guest: Karla Wagner.
Episode: S55 E7 | 27:45
Watch 11:30
Off the Record
August 15, 2025 - Karla Wagner | OTR Overtime
Guest: Karla Wagner.
Clip: S55 E7 | 11:30
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 8, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Governor huddles in the Oval Office with the President. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Episode: S55 E6 | 27:45