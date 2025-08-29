© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: Thu 9/4/25 Radio broadcast interruptions during tower work 9am-5pm
Off the Record

September 5, 2025 - Rep. Ranjeev Puri | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 10 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses budget and the goverment shutdown. The guest is House Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri. Lauren Gibbons, Beth LeBlanc and Colin Jackson join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 09/04/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 29, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: House Republican budget offer and Mike Duggan's OTR appearance.
Episode: S55 E9 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 22, 2025 - Mike Duggan | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Mike Duggan.
Episode: S55 E8 | 27:45
Watch 10:40
Off the Record
August 22, 2025 - Mike Duggan | OTR Overtime
Guest: Mike Duggan.
Clip: S55 E8 | 10:40
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 15, 2025 - Karla Wagner | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: What's New in the Budget. Guest: Karla Wagner.
Episode: S55 E7 | 27:45
Watch 11:30
Off the Record
August 15, 2025 - Karla Wagner | OTR Overtime
Guest: Karla Wagner.
Clip: S55 E7 | 11:30
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 8, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Governor huddles in the Oval Office with the President. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Episode: S55 E6 | 27:45
Watch 12:50
Off the Record
August 8, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Clip: S55 E6 | 12:50
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 1, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Budget, cellphones in schools, and governor race.
Episode: S55 E5 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 25, 2025 - Sen. John Cherry | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Attorney General MEDC Investigation. Guest: Sen. John Cherry.
Episode: S55 E4 | 27:45
Watch 13:40
Off the Record
July 18, 2025 - Rep. Matt Maddock | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Maddock (R)
Clip: S55 E3 | 13:40