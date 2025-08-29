September 5, 2025 - Rep. Ranjeev Puri | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Correspondents Edition. Topics: House Republican budget offer and Mike Duggan's OTR appearance.
Guest: Mike Duggan.
Guest: Mike Duggan.
Topic: What's New in the Budget. Guest: Karla Wagner.
Guest: Karla Wagner.
Topic: Governor huddles in the Oval Office with the President. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Budget, cellphones in schools, and governor race.
Topic: Attorney General MEDC Investigation. Guest: Sen. John Cherry.
Guest: Representative Matt Maddock (R)