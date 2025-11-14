© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

November 21, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 21 | 27m 45s

This week a correspondents edition as the panel discusses data centers in Michigan. Simon Schuster, Beth LeBlanc, Zoe Clark, Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 11/20/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
