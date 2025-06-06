© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

June 13, 2025 - Rachelle Crow-Hercher | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 50 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses GM to reinvest billions back into the state of Michigan. The guest is Rachelle Crow-Hercher from the Michigan Education Justice Coalition, who is leading a petition drive to tax the rich to pay for schools. Simon Schuster, Lauren Gibbons and Jonathan Oosting join guest host Chuck Stokes.

Aired: 06/12/25
Extras
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
June 6, 2025 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Education reform. Guest: Kevin Rinke, Former GOP Candidate for Governor.
Episode: S54 E49 | 27:46
Watch 14:15
Off the Record
June 6, 2025 - Kevin Rinke | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Kevin Rinke, Former GOP Candidate for Governor.
Clip: S54 E49 | 14:15
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 30, 2025 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Latest from Mackinac policy conference. Guest: Richard Czuba, Pollster, Glengariff Group.
Episode: S54 E48 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 23, 2025 - Jase Bolger | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: House holds Benson in contempt. Guest: Jase Bolger, CEO, West Michigan Policy Forum.
Episode: S54 E47 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 16, 2025 - Rep. Ann Bollin | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: School safety bill. Guest: Rep. Ann Bollin, (R) Chair of House Appropriations Committee.
Episode: S54 E46 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 9, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Trump polling numbers in Michigan.
Episode: S54 E45 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 2, 2025 - Sen. Darrin Camilleri | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Trump and Whitmer together again at Selfridge. Guest: Sen. Darrin Camilleri, (D).
Episode: S54 E44 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 25, 2025 - Brandt Iden | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Haley Stevens to run for U.S. Senate. Guest: Brandt Iden, Gov. Affairs, Fanatics Sportsbook.
Episode: S54 E43 | 27:45
Watch 11:54
Off the Record
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Abdul El-Sayed, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate,
Clip: S54 E42 | 11:54
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Whitmer/Trump Oval Office Meeting. Guest: Abdul El-Sayed,(D) U.S. Sen. Candidate.
Episode: S54 E42 | 27:45