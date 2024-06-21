© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

June 28, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 51 | 27m 46s

A special correspondents edition of Off the Record as the panel discusses lawmakers finish the budget, and reactions to the first presidential debate. Colin Jackson, Beth LeBlanc, Joey Cappalletti and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 06/27/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
