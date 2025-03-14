© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 37 | 27m 46s

This week the panel discusses Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist joining the race to become Michigan’s next Governor. The guest is Democratic Representative Alabas Farhat, the vice chair of the house budget committee. Kyle Melinn, Emily Lawler and Colin Jackson join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 03/13/25
Extras
Watch 12:24
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) Vice Chair, House Appropriations Committee.
Clip: S54 E37 | 12:24
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 7, 2025 - Curtis Hertel Jr. & Sen. Jim Runestad | OFF THE RECORD
Guests: Curtis Hertel Jr., State Democratic Chair & Sen. Jim Runestad, State Republican Chair.
Episode: S54 E36 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 28, 2025 - Rep. Mark Tisdel | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Post State of the State analysis. Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Episode: S54 E35 | 27:45
Watch 14:16
Off the Record
February 28, 2025 - Rep. Mark Tisdel | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Clip: S54 E35 | 14:16
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 21, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Tipped wages and sick time legislattion. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall (R), House Speaker
Episode: S54 E34 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 14, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Governor's road fix plan and latest polling in Governor's race.
Episode: S54 E33 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 7, 2025 - Randy Richardville | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Trump's tariffs and the State Budget. Guest: Randy Richardville, Former GOP Senate Leader.
Episode: S54 E32 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
January 31, 2025 - Gerald Rosen | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Sen. Gary Peters won't seek re-election. Guest: Gerald Rosen, Former Federal Chief Judge.
Episode: S54 E31 | 27:45
Watch 9:56
Off the Record
January 31, 2025 - Gerald Rosen | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Gerald Rosen, Former Federal Chief Judge.
Clip: S54 E31 | 9:56
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
January 24, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topic: Benson to run for Governor, house passes tip/minimum wage bill.
Episode: S54 E30 | 27:45