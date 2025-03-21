March 28, 2025 - Rep. Matt Koleszar | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Road funding bill moves to Senate.
Topic: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to run for Gov. Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) House Appropriations Comm.
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) Vice Chair, House Appropriations Committee.
Guests: Curtis Hertel Jr., State Democratic Chair & Sen. Jim Runestad, State Republican Chair.
Topic: Post State of the State analysis. Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Topic: Tipped wages and sick time legislattion. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall (R), House Speaker
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Governor's road fix plan and latest polling in Governor's race.
Topic: Trump's tariffs and the State Budget. Guest: Randy Richardville, Former GOP Senate Leader.
Topic: Sen. Gary Peters won't seek re-election. Guest: Gerald Rosen, Former Federal Chief Judge.