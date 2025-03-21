© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

March 28, 2025 - Rep. Matt Koleszar | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 39 | 27m 46s

This week the panel break down the GOP Speaker embracing a Tax increase on EVs. The guest is Democratic Representative Matt Koleszar who is unhappy with Republican oversight committee action. Zoe Clark, Beth LeBlanc, and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 03/27/25
Extras
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 21, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Road funding bill moves to Senate.
Episode: S54 E38 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to run for Gov. Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) House Appropriations Comm.
Episode: S54 E37 | 27:46
Watch 12:24
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) Vice Chair, House Appropriations Committee.
Clip: S54 E37 | 12:24
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 7, 2025 - Curtis Hertel Jr. & Sen. Jim Runestad | OFF THE RECORD
Guests: Curtis Hertel Jr., State Democratic Chair & Sen. Jim Runestad, State Republican Chair.
Episode: S54 E36 | 27:45
Watch 14:16
Off the Record
February 28, 2025 - Rep. Mark Tisdel | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Clip: S54 E35 | 14:16
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 28, 2025 - Rep. Mark Tisdel | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Post State of the State analysis. Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Episode: S54 E35 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 21, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Tipped wages and sick time legislattion. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall (R), House Speaker
Episode: S54 E34 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 14, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Governor's road fix plan and latest polling in Governor's race.
Episode: S54 E33 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 7, 2025 - Randy Richardville | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Trump's tariffs and the State Budget. Guest: Randy Richardville, Former GOP Senate Leader.
Episode: S54 E32 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
January 31, 2025 - Gerald Rosen | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Sen. Gary Peters won't seek re-election. Guest: Gerald Rosen, Former Federal Chief Judge.
Episode: S54 E31 | 27:45