Off the Record

May 16, 2025 - Rep. Ann Bollin | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 46 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses Democratic Representative Joe Tate to run for U.S. Senate and movement in the house on bill to increase school security. The guest is Republican Representative Ann Bollin who currently chairs the House Appropriations Committee. Rick Pluta, Zoe Clark and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 05/15/25
