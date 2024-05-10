© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

May 17, 2024 - Erik Edoff | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 45 | 27m 46s

The panel discusses the legislative battle over school aid funding and the Biden campaign floods Michigan. The guest is Erik Edoff, K-12 School Alliance Superintendent. Emily Lawler, Jonathan Oosting and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 05/16/24
