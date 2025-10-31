November 7, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens. Topic: Michigan's SNAP issue.
Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens.
Guest: Patrice Johnson. Topics: House Speaker on property tax relief
Correspondents Edition. Topics: State Budget This Year vs. Last.
Topic: State Budget. Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
Interview with Governor Gretchen Whitmer after the new budget deal.
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Budget deal and Government Shutdown
Correspondents Edition. Topics: framework for budget deal.
Topic: Bringing ranked voting to Michigan. Guest: Joe Spaulding.
Topic: Budget agreements getting closer. Guest: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II