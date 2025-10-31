© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

November 7, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 19 | 27m 45s

This week a correspondents edition as the panel provides updates on the SNAP program, and discuss election results. Kyle Melinn, Jordyn Hermani, Lily Guiney, and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 11/05/25
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 31, 2025 - Rep. Haley Stevens | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens. Topic: Michigan's SNAP issue.
Episode: S55 E18 | 27:45
Watch 13:07
Off the Record
October 31, 2025 -Rep. Haley Stevens | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens.
Clip: S55 E18 | 13:07
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
October 24, 2025 - Patrice Johnson | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Patrice Johnson. Topics: House Speaker on property tax relief
Episode: S55 E17 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 17, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: State Budget This Year vs. Last.
Episode: S55 E16 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 10, 2025 - Rep. Bryan Posthumus | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: State Budget. Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
Episode: S55 E15 | 27:45
Watch 7:34
Off the Record
October 3, 2025 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer | OTR Overtime
Interview with Governor Gretchen Whitmer after the new budget deal.
Clip: S55 E14 | 7:34
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 3, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Budget deal and Government Shutdown
Episode: S55 E14 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 26, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: framework for budget deal.
Episode: S55 E13 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 19, 2025 - Joe Spaulding | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Bringing ranked voting to Michigan. Guest: Joe Spaulding.
Episode: S55 E12 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 12, 2025 - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II| OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Budget agreements getting closer. Guest: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II
Episode: S55 E11 | 27:45