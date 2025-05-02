© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Record

May 9, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 45 | 27m 45s

This week a correspondents edition as the panel discusses a potential government shutdown and the latest polling data on Trump in Michigan. Jonathan Oosting, Clara Hendrickson, Beth LeBlanc and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 05/08/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 2, 2025 - Sen. Darrin Camilleri | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Trump and Whitmer together again at Selfridge. Guest: Sen. Darrin Camilleri, (D).
Episode: S54 E44 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 25, 2025 - Brandt Iden | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Haley Stevens to run for U.S. Senate. Guest: Brandt Iden, Gov. Affairs, Fanatics Sportsbook.
Episode: S54 E43 | 27:45
Watch 11:54
Off the Record
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Abdul El-Sayed, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate,
Clip: S54 E42 | 11:54
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Whitmer/Trump Oval Office Meeting. Guest: Abdul El-Sayed,(D) U.S. Sen. Candidate.
Episode: S54 E42 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 11, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Whitmer meets with Trump in oval office. John James to run for Gov.
Episode: S54 E41 | 27:45
Watch 9:23
Off the Record
April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Clip: S54 E40 | 9:23
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Effects of tariffs on Michigan. Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Candidate for U.S. Senate.
Episode: S54 E40 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 28, 2025 - Rep. Matt Koleszar | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: GOP Speaker Embraces a Tax increase on EVs. Guest: Rep. Matt Koleszar, (D) Plymouth.
Episode: S54 E39 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 21, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Road funding bill moves to Senate.
Episode: S54 E38 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to run for Gov. Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) House Appropriations Comm.
Episode: S54 E37 | 27:46