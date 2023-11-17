Nov. 17, 2023 - Sen. Jeremy Moss | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Israel drops evacuation leaflets in southern Gaza, signaling expansion of invasion
Blinken discusses improving relations with China, support of Israel amid ceasefire calls
News Wrap: House Ethics Committee reports evidence Rep. Santos broke the law
Wave of protests and rallies highlight tensions in U.S. as Israel-Hamas war persists
Election workers face violent threats and harassment amid dangerous political rhetoric
How Russian oil is reaching the U.S. market through a loophole in the embargo
Brian Stelter discusses 'Network of Lies' and how Fox maintains its brand
Elle and Keegan-Michael Key chronicle 'The History of Sketch Comedy' in new book
ROADSHOW in Alaska: Traditional Alaska Native Games Demonstration
Who will control the Michigan House? Guest: Peter Meijer.
More on financial disclosures & a move to oust the state GOP chair. Guest: Quentin Turner.
Forcing lawmakers to reveal where they make their money. Guest: Sen. Ed McBroom.
Disagreement in the House GOP Caucus? Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson
Latest entrants in U.S. Senate race. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Pamela Pugh.