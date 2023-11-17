© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Nov. 17, 2023 - Sen. Jeremy Moss | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 20 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the latest in the 54/54 split in the Michigan House and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee's decision not to seek re-election. The guest is Sen. Jeremy Moss discussing ethics in the Michigan legislature. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Rachel Louise Just and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 11/16/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
