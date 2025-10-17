© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

October 24, 2025 - Patrice Johnson | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 17 | 27m 46s

This week the guest is Patrice Johnson opposing the Ranked Choice Voting ballot proprosal. Lauren Gibbons, Beth LeBlanc, and Colin Jackson join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 10/23/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
