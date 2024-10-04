© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

October 11, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 15 | 27m 45s

This week a special correspondent’s edition as the panel breaks down a busy news week including the first U.S. Senate debate and the race is tied. Also a bipartisan effort on election security. Kyle Melinn, Jordyn Hermani, Emily Lawler, and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 10/10/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
