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Off the Record

April 3, 2026 - MSU Journalism Students | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 39 | 27m 45s

This week is a special MSU Journalism Student Episode. Emilio Perez Ibarguen, Alex Walters, Clara Lincolnhol, and Owen McCarthy join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick. This episode was previously recorded on November 21, 2025.

Aired: 04/02/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 27, 2026 - Wendy Block| OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Wendy Block. Topic: Rewriting the state constitution.
Episode: S55 E38 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat. Topic: Budgets and luxury tax.
Episode: S55 E37 | 27:45
Watch 12:02
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Rep. Alabas Farhat.
Clip: S55 E37 | 12:02
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 13, 2026 - Rep. Dylan Wegela | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Dylan Wegela. Topic: Whitmer and Trump.
Episode: S55 E36 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 6, 2026 - Sean McBrearty | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Sean McBrearty. Topic: Corporate money out of politics petition.
Episode: S55 E35 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 27, 2026 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Topic: State of the State.
Episode: S55 E34 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 20, 2026 - Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Tyrone Carter. Topic: Property tax relief.
Episode: S55 E33 | 27:45
Watch 9:53
Off the Record
February 13, 2026 - Mike Cox | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Mike Cox.
Clip: S55 E32 | 9:53
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
February 13, 2026 - Mike Cox | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Mike Cox. Topic: Running for Governor.
Episode: S55 E32 | 27:46
Watch 12:28
Off the Record
February 6, 2026 - Kevin Rinke | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Kevin Rinke.
Clip: S55 E31 | 12:28