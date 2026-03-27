April 3, 2026 - MSU Journalism Students | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Guest: Wendy Block. Topic: Rewriting the state constitution.
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat. Topic: Budgets and luxury tax.
Overtime segment with guest Rep. Alabas Farhat.
Guest: Rep. Dylan Wegela. Topic: Whitmer and Trump.
Guest: Sean McBrearty. Topic: Corporate money out of politics petition.
Guest: Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Topic: State of the State.
Guest: Rep. Tyrone Carter. Topic: Property tax relief.
Overtime segment with guest Mike Cox.
Guest: Mike Cox. Topic: Running for Governor.
Overtime segment with guest Kevin Rinke.