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Off the Record

April 10, 2026 - Ralph Rebandt| OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 40 | 27m 45s

This week the guest GOP candidate for governor Ralph Rebandt. Chuck Stokes, Jordyn Hermani, and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 04/09/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 13:19
Off the Record
April 10, 2026 - Ralph Rebandt| OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Ralph Rebandt.
Clip: S55 E40 | 13:19
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 3, 2026 - MSU Journalism Students | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: MSU Journalism Students
Episode: S55 E39 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 27, 2026 - Wendy Block| OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Wendy Block. Topic: Rewriting the state constitution.
Episode: S55 E38 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat. Topic: Budgets and luxury tax.
Episode: S55 E37 | 27:45
Watch 12:02
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Rep. Alabas Farhat.
Clip: S55 E37 | 12:02
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 13, 2026 - Rep. Dylan Wegela | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Dylan Wegela. Topic: Whitmer and Trump.
Episode: S55 E36 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 6, 2026 - Sean McBrearty | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Sean McBrearty. Topic: Corporate money out of politics petition.
Episode: S55 E35 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 27, 2026 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Topic: State of the State.
Episode: S55 E34 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 20, 2026 - Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Tyrone Carter. Topic: Property tax relief.
Episode: S55 E33 | 27:45
Watch 9:53
Off the Record
February 13, 2026 - Mike Cox | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Mike Cox.
Clip: S55 E32 | 9:53

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