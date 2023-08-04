Sep. 1, 2023 - Rep. James DeSana | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson
Latest entrants in U.S. Senate race. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Pamela Pugh.
More criticism on 11th hour additions to the new state budget. Guest: Don Wotruba.
Presidential election polling numbers a dead heat in MI. Guest: David Jaye.
MI GOP unhappy with Capitol weapons ban. Guest: Sen. Michele Hoitenga.
Gun ban at the state capitol? A correspondents edition of OTR.
Gov goes full Barbie. Guest: Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Recall efforts in the state house and election fraud charges. Guest: Chris Harkins.